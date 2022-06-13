Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Ilford
Published: 9:19 AM June 13, 2022
- Credit: MPS
A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car in Ilford earlier this morning.
Police were called at 3.01am today - Monday, June 13 - to reports of a road traffic collision on High Road.
Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a female pedestrian in collision with a car.
She was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.
No arrests have been made.