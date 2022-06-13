The victim was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing - Credit: MPS

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car in Ilford earlier this morning.

Police were called at 3.01am today - Monday, June 13 - to reports of a road traffic collision on High Road.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a female pedestrian in collision with a car.

She was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.