News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:19 AM June 13, 2022
Female pedestrian hit by car in High Road, Ilford

The victim was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing - Credit: MPS

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a car in Ilford earlier this morning.

Police were called at 3.01am today - Monday, June 13 - to reports of a road traffic collision on High Road.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found a female pedestrian in collision with a car.

She was taken to hospital where her injuries were deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Chigwell Road in Woodford Green

London Live News

Man due in court accused of murdering rapper Hypo at Jubilee weekend party

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The scene on Cranbrook Road at the junction with Emerson Road in Gants Hill last night

London Live News

Teenage cyclist injured in Gants Hill crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

London Live News

Two men in hospital following stabbing in Green Lane, Ilford

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Have you seen Lily? 

London Live News

Missing: Police say 15-year-old girl could be in Ilford or Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon