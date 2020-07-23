Search

Advanced search

Teenager arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 17:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 23 July 2020

15-year-old male remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following pedal bike incident in Redbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

15-year-old male remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following pedal bike incident in Redbridge. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A 15-year-old boy remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following an incident in Redbridge.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 22), police officers were informed that a pedal cycle had been stolen in the area, with the suspect believed to be riding the bike on Roding Lane South.

You may also want to watch:

After being identified by patrolling officers, the suspect allegedly dismounted from the bike and made off, causing damage to a parked car by running across its bonnet.

Following a brief foot chase, a boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage of the events surrounding it should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6310/22JUL20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Spot-on Antonio happy to hit personal target as Hammers pick up point to secure place

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

South Woodford find Chingford too strong

Harry Neicho in batting action (pic Graham Hodges)

England recall Archer for third West Indies Test

Jofra Archer talks to England head coach Chris Silverwood during the nets session at Emirates Old Trafford

Moyes: West Ham deserved point at Old Trafford

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford

Wanstead captain is pleased with standards of play in opening win over Chelmsford

Kishen Velani of Wanstead raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)