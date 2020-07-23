Teenager arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in Redbridge

A 15-year-old boy remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault following an incident in Redbridge.

Shortly before 6pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 22), police officers were informed that a pedal cycle had been stolen in the area, with the suspect believed to be riding the bike on Roding Lane South.

After being identified by patrolling officers, the suspect allegedly dismounted from the bike and made off, causing damage to a parked car by running across its bonnet.

Following a brief foot chase, a boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and assault on an emergency worker.

He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage of the events surrounding it should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 6310/22JUL20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.