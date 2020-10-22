Officer awarded for ‘life-changing’ mentoring of troubled young woman in Redbridge to join police force

PC Senghor (left) was presented with a BCU Commander’s Commendation by Det Ch Supt Clayman (right) for his commitment and dedication to young people in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police Archant

A police officer has received a commendation for his dedication to the young people in Redbridge after he inspired a young woman excluded from school to get on the right track and join the Met.

Pc Charles Senghor was presented with a BCU Commander’s Commendation last week in recognition for his work supporting and mentoring a young student who was experiencing a great deal of adversity.

Pc Senghor, who is a member of the Redbridge Schools Team, saw the young woman was in danger of following the wrong path but at the same time he recognised her potential and believed in her.

He dedicated time to mentor her, raised her confidence and encouraged her to channel her energy into enrolling with the volunteer police cadets.

She is now a serving Met officer nearing completion of her two-year probation and was present at the commendation ceremony.

She credits him with turning her life around, and said: “Pc Senghor’s actions made all the difference to me at a time of need, and has literally changed my life for the better.”

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, East Area BCU commander covering Redbridge, presented Pc Senghor with the commendation.

He said he was immensely proud of him and called him “a worthy recipient of this award”.

Det Ch Supt Clayman added: “His interventions as a member of the Redbridge Schools Team, shows the quality of work and huge impact these officers have on young people in the borough every day. It gives me great pleasure to recognise and reward Pc Senghor for his dedication and commitment to the young people of Redbridge today.”

In a recent interview with the Recorder the commander spoke about how the police service should not underestimate the importance of role modelling.

He said: “When someone sees someone from their own community as a police officer, whether they are in uniform, a detective, or a PCSO, it demonstrates that it is a job for everyone.

“I do hope that people see that. Because that’s the only way we are going to make inroads.

“It is a difficult time for police officers but that’s not taking away what a great career it is.”