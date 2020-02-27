Number of patients treated by Air Ambulance in Redbridge rises 40 per cent in a year

London's Air Ambulance treated almost 40 per cent more patients in Redbridge last year compared to 2018.

According to the latest figures released by London's Air Ambulance Charity, it attended to 57 critically injured patients in the borough in 2019.

This compares to 41 patients in 2018.

Redbridge's increase was markedly higher than the London average, which saw an overall year-on-year rise of 4.5pc.

The charity was founded in 1989 and provides rapid response medical care across the capital, by helicopter or rapid response car.

Chief executive Jonathan Jenkins said: "Every day, London's Air Ambulance is ready to deliver rapid response and cutting-edge medical care to people who are in urgent need, but we couldn't do it without the support of the public.

"Every second counts in an emergency - we hope the public will continue to help us get there in time to save a life."

To donate to the charity, visit www.londonsairambulance.org.uk.