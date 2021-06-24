Liberty Christian Connections: Tips to improve relationships through faith

Opinion

Published: 1:45 PM June 24, 2021

Relationships have to be worked on to be maintained - Credit: PA

Relationships matter and God created us to be relational. The Bible tells us that our primary relationship is with God Himself and that we are to love Him with all our heart, with all our soul, with all our strength, with all our mind and our neighbour as ourselves.

We are expected to perfect our relationship with God, our neighbours and ourselves. Is this possible? Consider the following 10 commandments for perfecting relationships found throughout the Bible.

We should love one another; honour one another above ourselves; be at peace with everyone; accept one another; instruct one another; serve one another; carry each other’s burdens; be patient with each other; forgive each other; and build each other up.

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji says that people are asking where God is during the pandemic - Credit: John Okpala

What is the state of your relationships - your vertical relationship with God and your horizontal relationship with others?

If you have tried to obey any of the commandments above, you will know that this is impossible to do in your own strength.

"I pray that Christ will live in your hearts because of your faith. I pray that your life will be strong in love and be built on love.

"Christ’s love is greater than anyone can ever know, but I pray that you will be able to know that love. Then you can be filled with everything God has for you" - Eph 3:17,19.

The invitation to come to Jesus remains open to all.