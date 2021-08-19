Opinion
Spiritual view - 'Wherever religious intolerance occurs, it is wrong'
Pastor Andrew Willis, Ilford High Road Baptist Church
- Credit: Google
Whether it is ‘Christophobia’, ‘Hinduphobia’, ’Islamophobia’ or ‘antisemitism’ of any kind – it is wrong. Recent weeks have shown us again how intolerant our supposedly tolerant society has become here in London.
In Ilford eggs were thrown at mosque worshippers. A woman was attacked at Speakers Corner in Hyde Park, a place where people gather to debate, not to use violence. Those events were wrong.
Sadly, it happens around the world too - in India where Christians are threatened and their homes destroyed; in Nigeria where properties are burnt to the ground because of the faith of the villagers. Wherever it occurs, it is wrong.
If any of us claim to be men and women of peace, we must surely agree that such behaviour towards other men, women and children is wrong, however different our beliefs may be. Further, it is our responsibility to say so.
How quick are we to shout when it is someone who shares our faith and scream, ‘Islamophobia’, ‘Christophobia’, ‘antisemitism’? Are we equally quick when it is someone of another faith?
But you will ask, ‘What can I do? I don’t have any influence or power in our society’.
We can all begin by checking our own hearts and thoughts daily, and by watching our words carefully. We can treat our neighbour with respect. And we can call it out whenever we hear or see something.
