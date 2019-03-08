Passover 2019: More than 140 Jewish worshippers share Seder meal in Barkingside

Rabbi David Hulbert poses with a red hot chili pepper during a communal Seder meal in Barkingside to mark Passover. Picture: Merle Muswell Archant

More than 140 Jewish worshippers gathered in Barkingside to share a Seder meal and mark Passover.

A congregation gathered at the Clore Tikva School, in Fullwell Avenue, on Saturday, April 20 – the second night of Pesach, as the festival is known in Hebrew.

Rabbi David Hulbert, of Malborough Road's East London & Essex Liberal Synagogue, lead the ceremony.

“It was great to have so many people of all ages sharing the festival and singing together,” he said.

As is tradition, guests ate a type of unleavened bread called Matzah and read passages of the holy book the Haggadah.

These passages recount the Passover story of how the Children of Israel were liberated from Ancient Egyptian tyranny by God, who struck them with plagues.

A red hot chili pepper was placed on the Passover plates of each dining table to symbolise the “modern day plague” of climate change and global warming, Rabbi Hulbert said.