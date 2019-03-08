Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford
PUBLISHED: 18:38 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 19 March 2019
Archant
A minicab driver was taken hospital after reportedly being assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Ilford.
Police were called to reports of a man suffering head injuries in Winston Way at around 7am today, March 19.
The victim – a minicab driver aged in his 50s - told officers he had been assaulted by a passenger who was in possession of a knife.
Paramedics also attended and took the man to hospital for treatment. He has now been discharged.
A 44-year-old woman was arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.
She remains in custody at an east London police station.
Inquiries into the circumstances continue.
