Ray Park in Woodford Green re-opens

PUBLISHED: 12:15 28 February 2020

Ray Park in Woodford Green.

Archant

A Woodford Green park has re-opened after being closed yesterday in the "interest of public safety".

Ray Park was open to the public again this morning, according to Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Vision RCL had announced the temporary closure yesterday, saying the park was shut until further notice in the "interest of public safety" and came after a "structural issue" was identified at the James Leal Centre.

An update was issued this morning on Vision RCL's website, which said: "Ray Park re-opened to the public this morning.

"The area affected at the James Leal Centre is now cordoned off with heras fencing for public safety. The centre itself remains open with access to the cafe and toilets from the rear of the building."

