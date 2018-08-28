Search

Hallelujah the heating is on: South Woodford Church ‘blessed’ with warmth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 January 2019

Church warden Ken Watling and Canon Pat Mossop celebrate having new boilers at the Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Ken Mears

Church warden Ken Watling and Canon Pat Mossop celebrate having new boilers at the Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Ken Mears

Going to church every Sunday is quite a commitment, but even more so for a congregation in South Woodford, who have been without heating since 2016.

Parishioners had previously been layering up to attend Holy Trinity Church, Hermon Hill, until a “faithful member” left money to the church in her will to get a new heating system.

“There has been great rejoicing at Holy Trinity Church, on Sunday morning members of the congregation were delighted to find that on entering the church they were met with a blast of warm air,” said Canon Pat Mossop.

“After the heating system broke down in 2016 it became clear that the boiler would have to be replaced at great expense.

“It requires huge boilers to heat the volume of air in such a big church.

“Holy Trinity is such a large and beautiful Victorian building that it was seriously considered as a candidate for being the cathedral of the newly formed Anglican Diocese of Chelmsford.”

After years of wrapping up, Canon Mossop said the church was “blessed with a bequest from faithful member Betty Wheel”, who was an active member.

Churchwarden Ken Watling said after the church found out about the money it researched how to heat the building.

“Expert advice was sought and the firm of Argonaut Heating of Romford chosen to design a new heating system,” he said.

“The decision was made to change to gas.

“It has all worked out well in the end, but it has been quite a marathon getting through the design and approval stages, and then co-ordinating the various contractors to get the gas supply connected.”

Canon Mossop added that Archdeacon Elwin Cockett will bless the new system when he officiates at Holy Trinity on February 3.

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

