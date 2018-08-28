Hallelujah the heating is on: South Woodford Church ‘blessed’ with warmth

Church warden Ken Watling and Canon Pat Mossop celebrate having new boilers at the Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Going to church every Sunday is quite a commitment, but even more so for a congregation in South Woodford, who have been without heating since 2016.

It it a lot warmer after a new boiler was installed. Photo: Ken Mears

Parishioners had previously been layering up to attend Holy Trinity Church, Hermon Hill, until a “faithful member” left money to the church in her will to get a new heating system.

“There has been great rejoicing at Holy Trinity Church, on Sunday morning members of the congregation were delighted to find that on entering the church they were met with a blast of warm air,” said Canon Pat Mossop.

The new boiler was bought after a faithful parishoner left money to the church after she died. Photo: Ken Mears

“After the heating system broke down in 2016 it became clear that the boiler would have to be replaced at great expense.

“It requires huge boilers to heat the volume of air in such a big church.

“Holy Trinity is such a large and beautiful Victorian building that it was seriously considered as a candidate for being the cathedral of the newly formed Anglican Diocese of Chelmsford.”

After years of wrapping up, Canon Mossop said the church was “blessed with a bequest from faithful member Betty Wheel”, who was an active member.

Churchwarden Ken Watling said after the church found out about the money it researched how to heat the building.

“Expert advice was sought and the firm of Argonaut Heating of Romford chosen to design a new heating system,” he said.

“The decision was made to change to gas.

“It has all worked out well in the end, but it has been quite a marathon getting through the design and approval stages, and then co-ordinating the various contractors to get the gas supply connected.”

Canon Mossop added that Archdeacon Elwin Cockett will bless the new system when he officiates at Holy Trinity on February 3.