New play equipment in Wanstead unveiled just in time for half term

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 November 2020

Wanstead Village councillors Daniel Morgan-Thomas, Jo Blackman and Paul Donovan were joined by Cllr Jas Athwal as they welcomed the installation of new play equipment in the playground at Christchurch Green. Picture: Jo Blackman

Wanstead Village ward councillors and the council leader welcomed the installation of new play equipment in Christchurch Green just in time for half term.

The new play area was the result of fundraising from residents working with the council to help upgrade the equipment in the formerly derelict park.

Parents in the area, organised by the Wanstead Playground Association, raised the bulk of the £110,000 towards building the playground with the council pitching in £19,500.

Cllr Blackman said, “As a mother of two children, I know how crucial it is to have opportunities for children to play and to invest in quality play equipment. The local community played a key role in fundraising for new equipment a few years ago and it’s great the council build on their good work.”

The investment in Christchurch Green playground has included two new roundabouts, three climbing structures, a new table and stepping pods, as well as a new surface.

