New play equipment in Wanstead unveiled just in time for half term
PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 November 2020
Archant
Wanstead Village ward councillors and the council leader welcomed the installation of new play equipment in Christchurch Green just in time for half term.
The new play area was the result of fundraising from residents working with the council to help upgrade the equipment in the formerly derelict park.
You may also want to watch:
Parents in the area, organised by the Wanstead Playground Association, raised the bulk of the £110,000 towards building the playground with the council pitching in £19,500.
Cllr Blackman said, “As a mother of two children, I know how crucial it is to have opportunities for children to play and to invest in quality play equipment. The local community played a key role in fundraising for new equipment a few years ago and it’s great the council build on their good work.”
The investment in Christchurch Green playground has included two new roundabouts, three climbing structures, a new table and stepping pods, as well as a new surface.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.