Search

Advanced search

Royal Mail rolls out parcel postboxes across Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2019

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

© SWNS

Parcel postboxes have been unveiled in locations across east London, including Ilford and Woodford Green.

The launch of parcels postboxes across the UK will see Royal Mail convert existing meter boxes to accept parcels posted in the same way that letters are today.

Locations in Redbridge include Ilford Do, in Chadwick Road, Ilford, Fowler Road in Hainault, High Street in Barkingside and Nora House in Forest Road, Fairlop.

Another parcel postbox is located at Bourne Court in Woodford Green.

The initiative follows a successful trial of the boxes in 2018 and the postboxes will include a wider aperture and secure design.

You may also want to watch:

This is the first time parcel postboxes have been widely introduced in the UK, and the launch represents the first major change of use for the postbox since it was introduced 160 years ago.

The change means that small businesses and marketplace sellers can post pre-paid parcels through securely designed parcel postboxes, in the same way that they currently post a letter.

Customers will also be able to post some return parcels at any time, seven days a week.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail said: "The introduction of parcel postboxes in central, east and greater London means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

"The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Most Read

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

Labour’s Ilford South selection shortlist announced

The shortlist for Labour's Ilford South selection has been announced. Photograph: Rui Viera/PA

Serial Woodford Green burglar who went on £1.2million crime spree targeting Lord Sugar’s Chigwell house ordered to pay back £295,000

He fled to Spain but was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant. Picture: Essex Police

Calls for safety measures in ‘dangerous’ South Woodford street after speeding vehicle ‘smashes’ into car door of mum-to-be

Residents came to meet Cllr Rosa Gomez and Redbridge Council’s chief engineer Donald Chalker to discuss their concerns about safety in Maybank Road, South Woodford. Picture: Cllr Rosa Gomez

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Fletcher ‘disappointed’ by O’s defeat at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Redbridge progress in the Essex Senior Cup

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Royal Mail rolls out parcel postboxes across Redbridge

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Sam Tarry wins Labour’s Ilford South parliamentary selection contest

Sam Tarry has been selected as Labour's Ilford South parliamentary candidate. Picture: Sam Tarry

League Two: Plymouth Argyle 4 Leyton Orient 0

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists