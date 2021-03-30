Smart parcel collection lockers installed at Redbridge Tube stations
- Credit: Barry Willis
Smart parcel lockers have been installed at Tube stations in Redbridge for people to collect deliveries.
Following a trial installation at six locations including Newbury Park, more than 60 lockers have been installed across the capital by ecommerce delivery company InPost in partnership with Transport for London (TfL).
The lockers, which have also been put in place at Wanstead, Woodford and Redbridge stations, are set to be in use by June and will be available for use by July.
The smart lockers are primarily situated within TfL's car parks close by to tube and rail stations.
Once operational, the lockers will enable contact-free parcel collections and returns 24 hours a day.
A spokesperson for the initiative said it has the capacity to save 193 tonnes of carbon emissions annually in the capital - the equivalent of taking 48,000 car journeys off London's roads a year.
