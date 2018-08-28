Panto 2018: Aladdin brings glitz of Arabia to Ilford

Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Journey to “a whole new world” this Christmas, without leaving the comfort of your theatre chair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Ellie Hoskins Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Enjoy Arabian nights (and Arabian days for that matter) as Kenneth More Theatre in Oakfield Road, Ilford, perform the exotic classic Aladdin as its 2018 festive panto.

Sparkling with vibrant performances, spectacular scenery as well as glittering costumes, the play sets out to be a dazzling two hours of escapism and the perfect remedy for those going cold turkey after the glitz of Strictly Come Dancing died when Stacy Dooley lifted the trophy with pro dance partner Kevin Clifton.

Steven Day, manager of the Kenneth More Theatre, said after the phenomenal success and record-breaking production of Peter Pan last year, the Kenneth More Theatre is excited to the present this year’s production of the much loved classic, Aladdin.

“With last year’s pantomime receiving such an amazing response from local audiences, we are ready for this year’s festive season,” he said.

Picture: Ellie Hoskins Picture: Ellie Hoskins

“This year’s production is the most magical we have ever created and the audience reaction has been amazing.”

For anyone who isn’t familiar with the plot, Aladdin is a poor street urchin who spends his time stealing food from the marketplace.

His life dramatically changes when he meets a young girl who happens to be Princess Jasmine.

He falls in love with her despite the fact she is being forced to marry someone of a higher social standing.

But when Aladdin stumbles on a magical lamp in a cave, will it bring him and his family some luck?

A Kenneth More Theatre spokesman said: “This sparkling production contains all our usual pantomime ingredients - spectacular scenery, magical effects, dazzling costumes, and plenty of songs, laughter and adventure.”

“Following overwhelming public demand, Marc Seymour will be returning to join in the fun and mayhem once again as everybody’s favourite pantomime Dame, so book your tickets now for this spectacular Christmas panto.”

The panto will be performed at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford on selected dates up until Saturday, January 19 and seven dates have already sold out.

For more information and to book tickets, visit kmtheatre.co.uk/show/aladdin or call 020 8553 446