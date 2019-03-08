Free inspirational women event in Ilford with police, poet, PR and politician guest speakers

Panel and activities in Ilford on Saturday. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

To mark the end of Women’s History Month a charity is holding a day of activities followed by an “Inspirational Women Symposium” in Ilford.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has organised live music, information stalls and an exhibition at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, on Saturday, March 30 between 11am and 3pm.

This will then be followed by a panel talk and debate with women speakers including Shabnam Chaudhri, a Detective Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police; Judith Garfield MBE, founder and executive director of Eastside Community Heritage; Jane Ulysses Grell, a poet and storyteller in the African and Caribbean oral tradition; Councillor Linda Huggett, Redbridge Conservative leader; and Nicola Millington, founder and of FP Comms, a global boutique PR agency.

And to make sure your tummy is as well nourished as your mind, a free buffet will be provided alongside the talk.

A RECC spokeswoman said: “Come and be inspired by an awesome panel of women who are making a difference and impact locally, nationally and globally.

“Listen and interact with them as they speak about their achievements and breaking barriers/overcoming challenges.

“What you will take away? How to become the woman you want to be with humility, integrity and resilience,irrespective of challenges.”