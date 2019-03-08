Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free inspirational women event in Ilford with police, poet, PR and politician guest speakers

PUBLISHED: 15:44 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 29 March 2019

Panel and activities in Ilford on Saturday. Picture: Ken Mears

Panel and activities in Ilford on Saturday. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

To mark the end of Women’s History Month a charity is holding a day of activities followed by an “Inspirational Women Symposium” in Ilford.

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has organised live music, information stalls and an exhibition at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, on Saturday, March 30 between 11am and 3pm.

This will then be followed by a panel talk and debate with women speakers including Shabnam Chaudhri, a Detective Superintendent in the Metropolitan Police; Judith Garfield MBE, founder and executive director of Eastside Community Heritage; Jane Ulysses Grell, a poet and storyteller in the African and Caribbean oral tradition; Councillor Linda Huggett, Redbridge Conservative leader; and Nicola Millington, founder and of FP Comms, a global boutique PR agency.

And to make sure your tummy is as well nourished as your mind, a free buffet will be provided alongside the talk.

A RECC spokeswoman said: “Come and be inspired by an awesome panel of women who are making a difference and impact locally, nationally and globally.

“Listen and interact with them as they speak about their achievements and breaking barriers/overcoming challenges.

“What you will take away? How to become the woman you want to be with humility, integrity and resilience,irrespective of challenges.”

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Armed police in Ilford after reports of ‘firearm discharge’

Armed police were seen on Ilford Lane. Photo: Nerinder Ramadoss

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Man stabbed in Barkingside

The victim was taken to hospital.

Ultra-low Emission Zone charges date revealed for Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout. Photo: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council applies for funding to turn Ilford into a shopping ‘mecca’

Will Ilford ever become a shopping mecca again? Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Taylor set to make raft of changes to Daggers XI for Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient coach Edinburgh not concerned about fatigue

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cool Chloe gets Woodford off to a flier as they battle into top-20 in the six-stage relays

Woodford Green senior women at the South of England six-stage relay. Lefto to right Lund, Phillips, McArdell, Gilbert, Wilby

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Motormen boss Micky ready for another tough battle with struggling Tower Hamlets

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists