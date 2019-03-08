A-level results: 'Awesome' results for Palmer Catholic Academy students

Carl Fernandez achieved 4 A*s and is off to Cambridge to study medicine. Picture: Paul Norris Archant

The deputy headteacher of Palmer Catholic Academy said he is "incredibly proud" of the students' A-level results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Logan Filipovich is off to Imperial College to study theoretical physics. Picture: Paul Norris Logan Filipovich is off to Imperial College to study theoretical physics. Picture: Paul Norris

Paul Norris, deputy headteacher at the school in Seven Kings, said: "We are incredibly proud of all our students. They have worked incredibly hard over the last seven years to get these results.

"We are especially proud of Carl Fernandez and Logan Filipovich who achieved 4 A*s.

You may also want to watch:

"The results were a mixed bag but we are proud of everyone and their achievements."

Inderpreet Barn achieved ABC and is off to Queen Mary University to study maths with finance. Picture: Paul Norris Inderpreet Barn achieved ABC and is off to Queen Mary University to study maths with finance. Picture: Paul Norris

Carl is off to Cambridge University to study medicine and Logan is heading to Imperial College to study theoretical physics.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Norris said: "Awesome results for Carl Fernandez A*A*A*A* who's off to Cambridge University to study medicine. A fabulous achievement."

Other successes include Soraia Islam, who achieved AAB, and is off to Brighton to study medicine, and Joseph Pemberton, who achieved AAC, is off to Loughborough University to study finance and accounting.

Inderpreet Barn achieved ABC and is off to Queen Mary University to study maths and finance, and Michael Stuart Gonzalez is off to the same university to study drama and film.