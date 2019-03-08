Search

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 November 2019

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A decision on whether to grant planning permission for an 18-storey and 10-storey block of flats in the centre of Ilford is due to be made this week.

Redbridge Council hopes to build 117 homes, which will be privately and socially rented, in two tower blocks at 74-76 High Road.

Of the private housing, 32 are set to be one-bedroom flats, 32 are two-bedroom, one is a three-bed and there will be 16 bedsits.

Of the social housing, 16 will be one-beds, 17 will be two-bed and three will be three-bedroom units.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) previously raised objections to the project and said even if Redbridge Council's planning committee approves the building, the Mayor of London will have the final say.

A number of objections have also been raised by residents, voicing concerns about strain on infrastructure, loss of privacy for nearby flats and safety issues associated with high-rise blocks.

The planning committee will also be deciding whether to grant permission to demolish The Valentine pub in Perth Road, Gants Hill to make way for a 10-storey block of student accommodation.

The decisions will be made at Redbridge Council's planning committee meeting on Wednesday, November 20 at 7.15pm.

