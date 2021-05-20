Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault

Opinion

Published: 9:30 AM May 20, 2021

The former Alfred’s Head pub site in Manford Way on which a seven-storey building with capacity for 105 flats will be built - Credit: Google

Call to rethink over-urbanisation

Les Kaye, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

I see that work is now beginning on the old Alfred’s Head pub site in Manford Way, Hainault, the plans for which were passed back in October 2018, and when finished, will be a seven-storey building with capacity for 105 flats.

This comes on top of many other developments all within a short radius of this part of Hainault , including the shipping container homes on Manford Way Park, the new-builds in Kielder Close, and the just-completed flats in Marlyon Road.

Mock-up plans for temporary accommodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault - Credit: JDA Architects

Allow me to state a concern many residents have, which were expressed at the time Redbridge Labour Council decided to build on our park in Manford Way, concerns which included pressure on GP services who are already overstretched now, school places, nursery provision, parking, pollution from extra traffic all these developments will bring and so on.

Let me say it is a tower block and will overwhelm the skyline in Hainault. How any intelligent person thinks this is something the community wants is just staggering.

This part of Hainault can take no more of this and I urge this council to rethink over-urbanising an area that used to boast a beautiful park and a population commensurate with the local services available, where getting a GP appointment was not like jumping through hoops and class sizes were at a number where children’s education could be reasonably met.

There are local elections coming up in May 2022 and I hope the voters of this area who have thus far been ignored by this council will vote appropriately.