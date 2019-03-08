Grove Primary School in Chadwell Heath celebrates Outstanding Ofsted

Children from Grove Primary School in 2017 taking part in a water saving challenge to raise money for the international charity WaterAid. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A school in Chadwell Heath has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted, with inspectors praising "excellent attitudes" to learning and staff commitment to putting children "at the heart of all they do".

Previously rated Good by Ofsted, Grove Primary School's leadership and management was judged to be Outstanding in the latest inspection, along with quality of teaching, personal development, behaviour and welfare, and outcomes for pupils. Early years provision was rated good.

Inspectors said the head teacher had brought significant changes in the culture of the school, resulting in pupils' strong progress and excellent behaviour.

"The school is a happy and inclusive place," inspectors said. "The results of Ofsted's surveys are overwhelmingly positive. In the comments they made, parents emphasised repeatedly how staff 'go the extra mile' and are 'professional'."

Quality of teaching and the leadership team was also praised, saying their "pursuit of high standards is unrelenting".

"Over a three-year period, Year 6 pupils' attainment in reading, writing and mathematics has improved and is above average," the report said. "Teaching is engaging and enthusiastic and captivates pupils' interest. Teachers phrase questions skilfully to deepen pupils' understanding and challenge their thinking."

The inspectors also noted that children love learning and flourish at the school.

"This is shown by their good personal development and their happy and confident dispositions," the report said. "Since the previous inspection, investment in equipment, resources and staffing has improved the provision's effectiveness."

Debbie Webb, head teacher, said: "We are delighted with the inspection outcome. It has been a huge team effort and this is a great result for the school and the community."

David Backhouse, chair of governors, added: "This result is a great credit to everyone connected with the school, for the pupils working hard and listening to their teachers, to all members of staff, teachers and non-teachers, as well as the volunteers, who have consistently put in so much effort."

To improve further, inspectors said the school should provide greater challenges in learning for early years pupils and also refine the curriculum to provide greater challenge and consistency for pupils in history, geography and science.