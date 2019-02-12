Search

Teens who met at Woodford Green hospice release charity song about life with cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:27 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 27 February 2019

The Teenage Cancer Group at Haven House Children's Hospice record their single at Amy's Yard recording studio in Camden. Photo: Haven House

The Teenage Cancer Group at Haven House Children's Hospice record their single at Amy's Yard recording studio in Camden. Photo: Haven House

A group of teenagers who met at Haven House children’s hospice, Woodford Green, have released a single describing their shared experiences of cancer.

The Teenage Cancer Group at Haven House Children's Hospice record their single at Amy's Yard recording studio in Camden. Photo: Haven HouseThe Teenage Cancer Group at Haven House Children's Hospice record their single at Amy's Yard recording studio in Camden. Photo: Haven House

A group of teenagers who met at Haven House children’s hospice, Woodford Green, have released a single describing their shared experiences of cancer.

The Teenage Cancer Group at Haven House Children’s Hospice, in High Road, released their single “Our Story” on Friday, February 21.

It was written over the course of a year with the help of X Factor winner Leona Lewis and the hospice’s music therapist Roxanne Scott.

The six-strong group recorded the track in one-session at the Amy’s Yard studio in Camden, courtesy of the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Among them was Antony Mooney, 15, who underwent intensive chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia for three and a half years.

“I really enjoyed being in the studio and making music with my friends,” he said.

“The single is powerful. It tells not only my story but theirs too.

“The track’s theme is about how we have all responded to cancer.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Haven House and meeting the teens group.”

The track, which includes elements of rap, hip-hop and grime, is accompanied by a video, featuring hard hitting images of the youngsters undergoing treatment, in order to share the reality of their illnesses.

Its theme was decided after the group asked themselves the question “how do you respond when facing a cancer diagnosis”?

As the group members described it, “you can face it head on with positivity, or get angry that it happened to you”.

Music therapist Roxanne Scott said: “Music, songs and song writing can represent a medium which young people can relate to, are motivated by and forms part of their identity.

“This has been a long-term project spanning several months, and in that time the group have taken total creative ownership.

“They approached this opportunity with creativity, musical skill, maturity, and courage.

“The insight shown within their lyrics is inspiring, and a testament to their strength.

“It’s been a joy to see how this group have developed and transformed in their confidence over this project. “We’re so proud of them”.

All profits raised from downloads will go to the charity.

Download the song at havenhouse.org.uk/news/our-story-teens-cancer-group

