Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

New figures have revealed the areas in Redbridge with the most deaths linked to the coronaviruse.

Office for National Statistics data shows the number of deaths involving Covid-19 in small areas containing roughly 7,000 people.

In the four month period from March to June the area with the highest Covid death toll was South Park (21). Newbury Park, Ilford South West, and Chadwell Heath West each had 20 deaths.

Most of those figures came from April when the pandemic was at its peak. Deaths were down drastically in May and June.

In June there were a total of six Covid-19 deaths reported across Redbridge – three in Newbury Park, and one each in South Park, Fairlop and Roding.

There were a total of 312 deaths linked to the virus from March to June, which is a rate of 143.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Redbridge’s death rate ranked 15th of the 32 London boroughs.

Neighbouring borough Newham had a rate of 201.6 deaths per 100,000 people, the second highest in London after Brent.

The ONS data includes deaths for which coronavirus was the underlying cause, or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.