Police rescue 15 women from pop-up brothels during Redbridge raids

PUBLISHED: 10:13 18 October 2019

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Police raided five suspected pop-up brothels in Redbridge. Picture: Met Police

Five suspected pop-up brothels at addresses in Redbridge have been raided by police.

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said.

A new operation, called Operation Magpie, has been launched to engage and support the women involved and send a "strong message to the criminals behind this activity that we will disrupt at all levels, not just on the streets at night".

On October 16, officers from the Met Police's community protection team, response task force, safer neighbourhood officers, BCU safeguarding, human trafficking unit and Redbridge Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) raided five addresses linked to prostitution.

Police found that two were operating as brothels.

Fifteen women were taken to a welfare centre in Ley Street where they were interviewed by the refugee and trafficking team.

"The operation was set up to engage with the women and gather intelligence for further operations in the borough," a spokesman for the Met Police's East Area Command said.

"We will now be using anti-social behaviour legislation to close the brothels as nuisance premises.

"This was a successful operation laying a solid platform for Magpie 2."

