Open House London: Where to visit in Redbridge

Locations across Redbridge are among those included in this year’s Open House London.

The annual festival celebrating the capital’s architecture is taking place with a reduced number of participating buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some opening their virtual doors for online tours as an alternative.

St Mary the Virgin Wanstead and the Grade II-listed Christ Church will both be open to pre-booked visitors on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20.

Valentines Mansion is open between 10.30am and 4pm on the Sunday, where a self-guided tour of Ilford will also be starting from on both days.

Other stops on the route include the Kenneth More Theatre and Redbridge Town Hall.

A virtual tour of the Hospital Chapel of St Mary and St Thomas in Ilford will be taking place daily from Monday, September 14 to Sunday, September 27 as part of the festival.

For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk