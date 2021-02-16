Published: 2:36 PM February 16, 2021

The fundraiser to replace the furniture stolen from a Chigwell care home has reached more than £1000. - Credit: Caroline Porter

A fundraiser to replace garden furniture stolen from a Chigwell care home has already raised more than £1,000.

The Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks group set up the initiative after learning that thieves had stolen all the furniture from the Pinewood care home on February 2.

After the incident, care home employee Les Kaye confirmed the furniture was stolen while staff were on site, with the thieves managing to get away despite an immediate call to the police.

The furniture in the Manford Way facility had been donated by the family of a resident who had passed away some years before.

Now with £1,092.34 raised, Caroline Porter wants to hear from companies who may be willing to sell furniture at a discounted rate.

To donate, visit paypal.com/paypalme/Pinewoods

Interested companies are asked to contact carolinescreations@icloud.com.