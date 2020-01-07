Ilford charity launches project to help unemployed people explore creative careers

Participants will have the opportunity to work with one of the Doctor Who writers. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

An Ilford-based charity has launched a new project to help unemployed people with disabilities or long-term health conditions explore career opportunities in creative industries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The project, One Place Creative, launched by One Place East and funded by ESFA and City Airport Foundation, will feature workshops run by award-winning companies and television writers and producers.

Matt Jones produced Shameless for its first four seasons and has written for Doctor Who, Lucky Man, Mr Selfridge, Dirk Gently and The Split. He will be running workshops on creative writing and career pathways as a writer.

You may also want to watch:

Gavin Emerson, director of Holy Cow Productions, a Bafta award-winning company, will be hosting a workshop on film and media production as a career pathway, helping people make short films, podcasts or content for websites.

"It truly is an opportunity not to be missed, whether you are looking to explore careers in this field or just want to develop your skills and knowledge," Margaret Summers from One Place East said.

The project, which starts this month, has a few places left.

If you are interested or want to know more, contact Saifur at One Place East on 020 8925 2435 or saifur.valli@oneplaceeast.org.