Formal opening of Wanstead cafe which faced resident opposition

Cllr Kam Rai (far left) was among those attending the official opening of The Green Cafe on Christchurch Green - Credit: Ken Mears

A cafe which faced resident opposition has been officially opened in Wanstead.

Deputy council leader Kam Rai visited The Green Cafe on Christchurch Green for a ribbon-cutting last week.

Cllr Rai said: "Christchurch Green is one of our much-loved open spaces, and this new facility will only enhance it further."

The cafe was given the green light by Redbridge Council last year despite some Wanstead residents complaining about the design, cost and business impact.

Almost 200 people registered an objection to the proposals and more than 40 campaigners gathered on the green last August to protest the plans.

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL), the council’s cultural contractor, manages Christchurch Green and penned a letter to residents following the planning approval.

Vision wrote: "We want to assure residents that we want to hold onto, and improve, the village and family feel of Christchurch Green.”

Martin Solder, chair of trustees for Vision, said: "Christchurch Green is a beautiful open space and the new café will provide more for those who use the space and also the wider local community.'