'We will cherish her memory': Tributes to former Redbridge councillor

Maureen Hoskins was a former Redbridge councillor and mayor - Credit: Melissa Hoskins

Tributes have been paid to a former Redbridge mayor after her death.

Maureen Hoskins, who was a Liberal Democrat councillor for Church End ward between 1986 and 2006, died at the age of 85 after a short illness.

She served as the borough's mayor in 2000 as well as serving as mayoress to her husband Richard in 1996.

The couple lived in South Woodford and Richard was a Liberal Democrat councillor too until 2014.

Maureen also represented Churchfields ward on Wanstead and Woodford Borough Council from 1961 to 1965.

Gwyneth Deakins, chair of Redbridge Liberal Democrats, said: “We were very sorry indeed to hear of Maureen Hoskins’ passing.

"She made a huge contribution to the cause of Liberals and Liberal Democrats in Redbridge and, of course, to the wider community of South Woodford and Redbridge.

“Maureen was greatly respected within our party and by her constituents, as shown by the fact that she and Richard were regularly re-elected."

Born and brought up in Woodford Green, Maureen attended Woodford County High School for Girls.

After leaving Southampton University with an English degree, she joined a public relations firm in Chancery Lane.

A career in journalism followed, first as a sub-editor for a monthly women’s magazine and later as a freelance cookery editor.

In 1962, she met Richard, a fellow Liberal Party activist, at a party conference.

They married in 1963, welcoming son Daniel in 1967 and daughter Melissa in 1970.

In later years, Maureen worked as a travel sales consultant for a South Woodford-based tour operator specialising in the Canary Islands.

But politics and serving her community continued to be lifelong passions, her family said.

She ran campaigns alongside Richard as well as supporting local causes and organisations.

According to her family, this included setting up a housing association providing homes for young families in the local area and serving as a school governor.

Gwyneth added: “We will miss her support and sage advice. We will cherish her memory and strive to be worthy successors to her, both as local politicians and as active, caring members of society.

“Redbridge Liberal Democrats send Richard and all of Maureen’s family our deepest sympathy at this sad time.”

Maureen passed away at home on December 3. She is survived by her husband Richard, son Daniel, daughter Melissa and three grandchildren, Tom, Olivia and Emilia.

Richard said there will be a family-only service on December 30 due to uncertainty over Covid restrictions but a thanksgiving service for Maureen will be held in 2022.