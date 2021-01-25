Funeral service for 'giant of Aldborough Hatch' Ron Jeffries to be streamed on Facebook

Published: 1:11 PM January 25, 2021

The funeral for Ron Jeffries will take place on February 5 by invitation only but services will be streamed live on St Peter's Facebook page. - Credit: The Jeffries Family

The funeral for community champion Ron Jeffries is set for Friday, February 5 and his family have set up a fundraiser to causes which were important to him.

Ron died on the morning of December 15 at the age of 87. His funeral at St Peter's Aldborough Hatch will take place at 1.30pm on February 5 by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ron is survived by his three children Graham, Richard and Heather and grandchildren. - Credit: The Jeffries Family

However the funeral will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page for anyone who would like to attend virtually.

Ron's children Graham, Heather and Richard have launched a fundraiser to raise money for The Children's Society and St Peter's. The proceeds will be split equally between the two.

Ron and his wife Yvonne met at St Peter's Aldborough Hatch, one of the causes the family is raising money for. - Credit: The Jeffries Family

In a statement they said: "Dad left us clear instructions that his funeral should be a 'jolly affair with lots of smiles and laughter'.

"His 'suggestions' included some rousing and reflective hymns, but of course he didn't foresee the restrictions caused by a national lockdown.

"Therefore a full celebration, with the chance for us all to share our memories of Dad together, will be held in the summer."

Ron was a lifelong photographer. - Credit: The Jeffries Family

Ron, a former magistrate and perpetual campaigner, was a community stalwart who was passionate about the environment and protecting Fairlop Waters. He died at King George Hospital.

He was a founding member of the Aldborough Hatch Defence Association (AHDA), a residents' group, working in partnership with Redbridge Council to protect Fairlop Waters.

At the beginning of lockdown he reinvented St Peter's broadsheet, which he had been responsible for the past 30 years, into The Aldborough - a weekly information and news sheet to keep people informed throughout the pandemic.

In May 2020 Ron paid tribute to his beloved wife Yvonne, who died six years ago, in the Guardian and wrote about a tree they planted together at St Peter's church. - Credit: The Jeffries Family

When Ron died tributes poured in highlighting his decency, quick wit and passion for the community with Cllr John Howard calling him "a giant of Aldborough Hatch".

Wes Streeting MP said he was looking forward to the post-lockdown celebration of Ron adding: "I have no doubt that the church would have been packed to the rafters, such was the love for him in Aldborough Hatch and far beyond.”

To view the virtual stream of the funeral on Friday, February 5 at 1.30pm visit St Peter's Facebook page or email revklovesey@gmail.com for a Zoom link.