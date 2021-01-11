Tribute to pioneering conductor Donald Hoskins who has died aged 88

Published: 9:29 AM January 11, 2021

Conductor Dr Donald Hoskins had his own orchestra, Aminta Concert Orchestra of London - Credit: Paul Bennett

A tribute has been paid to a "pioneer" of classical music who has died aged 88.

Dr Donald Hoskins MBE was president of Redbridge Music Society. He was also the head of music at the University of East London in Newham and worked in Barking and Dagenham for 38 years.

Recognised as a classical music pioneer, Dr Hoskins conducted concerts performed by his own professional orchestra, Aminta Concert Orchestra of London, including 16 in the grounds of Barking Abbey.

He was also a guest conductor for the BBC Concert Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Choir.

Dr Donald Hoskins conducts the Aminta Concert Orchestra at the Barking Abbey ruins. - Credit: Paul Bennett

David Bird, membership secretary of Redbridge Music Society, said: “Dr Hoskins was president of our music society from 1995 onwards advising and supporting us with much kindness, good humour and generosity of spirit and time”.

In 2005, Dr Hoskins was awarded the Freedom of Barking and Dagenham for his outstanding contribution in promoting live orchestral music.

He was awarded an MBE by the Queen for services to music in 2007

Dr Hoskins died on November 30 following a long illness. His burial near his birthplace, Abertillery in south Wales, was on December 14.

Dr Hoskins is survived by his wife, Dinah.