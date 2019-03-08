Search

South Woodford primary school awarded for 'inspirational' nurturing work

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 July 2019

MP Wes Streeting joins Oakdale Junior School to learn about their nurturing work. Picture: Mark Elliott

MP Wes Streeting joins Oakdale Junior School to learn about their nurturing work. Picture: Mark Elliott

Archant

Oakdale Junior School in South Woodford has received the National Nurturing Schools Award from charity Nurture UK at a presentation attended by MP Wes Streeting.

The award is given to schools who complete a two-year programme to develop and embed a nurturing culture throughout the school.

Associate headteacher Carley Smith said: "Oakdale Junior School is proud to be part of the National Nurturing School's Programme. Oakdale is rooted in nurture and we are passionate about our children's wellbeing.

"We understand that some children need support to thrive and our outstanding nurture group offers the expertise and environment to develop happy, secure and resilient young people."

MP Wes Streeting said: "Oakdale Junior School is a wonderful and caring school, so it came as no surprise to me that they have been given this prestigious award.

"I really enjoyed my tour of the school with some of the children who have been nurtured by the school to become the confident and articulate young people I met today.

"If children receive personalised support early enough it can change their entire lives.

"That's why the work of Nurture UK with schools is so important."

