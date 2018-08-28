Haven House nurses take the plunge to raise money for charity

The nurses, therapists and play staff from Haven House Children’s Hospice that will brave freezing temperatures to raise funds for charity. Photo: Haven House Hospice Photo: Haven House Hospice

A team of nurses, therapists and play staff from Haven House Children’s Hospice will brave freezing temperatures to raise funds for charity.

The group from the Woodford Green charity - along with nurses from Whipps Cross Hospital - will plunge into the chilly Parliament Hill Lido, in Highgate, on February 10 to raise money for joined-up projects supporting children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Haven House’s director of care Eileen White said: “Haven House Children’s Hospice relies on the fundraising efforts of the public who tirelessly give us their donations. “The Ice Plunge challenge is our opportunity, as staff, to add to this.

“The funds we raise in completing the challenge will go directly towards the services we are able to offer.

“We are so fortunate to have such supportive colleagues at Barts Health NHS Trust who are working in partnership with us on some innovative projects. These are making a real difference to the babies, children, young people and families we care for.

After plunging in to the water at Parliament Hill Lido they will complete a width of the pool, before jumping out and warming up in the sauna and with a well-deserved hot chocolate.

There is still time to join the team here: https://www.havenhouse.org.uk/Event/ice-plunge