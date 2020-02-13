Search

Inspectors give top marks for quality of care at Goodmayes treatment centre

PUBLISHED: 15:45 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 13 February 2020

Mark Gilmour, director at North East London Treatment Centre. Picture: NELTC

Mark Gilmour, director at North East London Treatment Centre. Picture: NELTC

Archant

Inspectors have praised North East London NHS Treatment Centre in Goodmayes for its levels of hygiene and the quality of food it gives its patients.

The inspectors in the annual Patient-Led Assessment of the Care Environment examined each aspect of the centre's performance as it would be experienced by a patient.

The scores awarded to the centre included 100per cent for both cleanliness and for the condition, appearance and maintenance of the building in Barley Lane in Goodmayes.

The centre also received 97pc for the food that patients receive and 85pc and 91pc for the support given to patients living with dementia or disabilities.

Hospital director Mark Gilmour said: "Truly great and effective care cannot happen without acting on the views of patients.

"I was delighted to see they felt we are supporting our most vulnerable patients, with scores significantly above the national average of 80 per cent and 82 per cent for supporting those living with dementia or disabilities."

