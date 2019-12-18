Goodmayes hospital team swap secret Santa for foodbank donations

The surgical team at North East London NHS Treatment Centre won't be doing secret Santa this year and instead they will be donating to Redbridge Foodbank. Picture: North East London NHS Treatment Centre Archant

Team members at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre surgical team in Goodmayes said no to secret Santa this year and instead used the money to support Redbridge Foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theatre anaesthetic lead Donna Knowles and theatre manager Trevor Money organised the collection and food buying and they are delivering it to the foodbank in time for distribution to families for Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

Hospital director Mark Gilmour said: "This is typical of the whole team's compassion and commitment to the local community - I am very proud of them all.

"Across the centre our teams also raised money for Save the Children, by wearing their loudest Christmas jumpers. The day certainly got us in the mood for Christmas and the patients were delighted as they were greeted by snowmen, elves and reindeer.

"Christmas is the time of year for children, and this is a wonderful charity that supports children, at home and abroad, who need our support every day of the year.

"I'm very proud of the team for yet another great fundraising effort."