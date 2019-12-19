Search

Advanced search

Two injured after car and lorry crash on A406 in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 19 December 2019

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Two lanes have reopened on the A406 at the junction of the Redbridge Flyover after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash between a car and a lorry on the southbound carriageway is causing long delays beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 11.38am to reports of a collision.

You may also want to watch:

"The female driver of the car and male driver of the lorry suffered injuries," a Met Police spokeswoman said.

"No arrests, enquiries continue."

Two lanes which were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident have since reopened.

TfL tweeted: "Traffic is slow on approach with tailbacks beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout. Expect delays."

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Most Read

Ilford pub closed due to ‘pest problem’

The Great Spoon of Ilford has been closed due to a pest problem. Picture: Google

Police concerned for welfare of missing boy from Ilford

Stephen is missing from Ilford. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Ilford’s new art gallery is officially open

Space Studios Ilford opening. Saturday December 7, 2019. Picture: David Mirzoeff

‘It’s time to move on’: Former Ilford MP Mike Gapes thanks constituents for 27 years of support

Mike Gapes was MP for Ilford South for 27 years. Picture: Ken Mears

‘They killed her’: Hospital apologises after giving Woodford Green woman ‘toxic’ overdose of unapproved drug

Yvonne Hewitt and her husband Owen. Picture: Osbornes Law

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Harris confident of league turnaround as Daggers look to end poor run at Hartlepool

Mitch Brundle scored the winner against Sutton United on Tuesday. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge boss Wetherall is looking forward to facing off against Walden boss Maher

Kurt Smith of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Two injured after car and lorry crash on A406 in Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Murdered aid worker’s brother takes message of unity to Redbridge schools

Mike Haines OBE speaking at Beal High School. Picture: Samantha McGarry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists