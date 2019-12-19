Two injured after car and lorry crash on A406 in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 12:42 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 19 December 2019
Archant
Two lanes have reopened on the A406 at the junction of the Redbridge Flyover after a two-vehicle crash.
The crash between a car and a lorry on the southbound carriageway is causing long delays beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout.
Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 11.38am to reports of a collision.
"The female driver of the car and male driver of the lorry suffered injuries," a Met Police spokeswoman said.
"No arrests, enquiries continue."
Two lanes which were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident have since reopened.
TfL tweeted: "Traffic is slow on approach with tailbacks beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout. Expect delays."