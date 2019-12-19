Two injured after car and lorry crash on A406 in Redbridge

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Two lanes have reopened on the A406 at the junction of the Redbridge Flyover after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash between a car and a lorry on the southbound carriageway is causing long delays beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 11.38am to reports of a collision.

"The female driver of the car and male driver of the lorry suffered injuries," a Met Police spokeswoman said.

"No arrests, enquiries continue."

Two lanes which were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident have since reopened.

TfL tweeted: "Traffic is slow on approach with tailbacks beyond Charlie Brown's Roundabout. Expect delays."