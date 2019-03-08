Police make 'no trick or treat' Halloween posters for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham residents

Residents who do not want trick or treaters can display this sign. Picture: Met Police Archant

The 31st of this month is a significant date - and no we are not talking about Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

October has crept up on us all and Halloween is only a couple of weeks away.

A Marmite occasion, lots of people either make a massive effort to celebrate it or avoid it like the plague.

You may also want to watch:

East Area Command - the police service responsible for looking after Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham - have created a poster for those who don't want witches, ghosts and perhaps a few people dressed up as Boris Johnson knocking at their door.

Pc Dave Bunn said: "Halloween is just around the corner and for those of you (me included) that do not want people knocking on your door I have attached a poster which can be printed out and placed in a prominent window or on the front door.

"If you are unable to print it out your [police] Safer Neighbourhood Teams may be able to get one for you."