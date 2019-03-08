Number of Redbridge pubs remains steady year-on-year according to Mayor of London's report

Barkingside gv's for Ilford wrap. Fairlop Oak Pub Archant

The number of pubs in Redbridge remained steady last year according to new data released by City Hall this week.

Figures released by the Greater London Assembly show the number of pubs in east London as a whole has remained steady at 305 in the last year - although this is mainly thanks to 10 new pubs opening in Tower Hamlets to balance out the losses of five pubs each in Redbridge and Newham.

In both Havering and Barking and Dagenham, there has been no net loss nor gain of pubs in the last 12 months.

That means east London accounts for 8.6pc of the capital's 3,540 public houses.

Broken down borough by borough, Newham has posted the biggest percentage fall in pubs this year of any borough in the capital, dropping from 50 to 45, a fall of 10pc.

That's followed closely by Redbridge, which has seen a 9pc drop from 55 to 50 pubs.

Both Havering and Barking and Dagenham posted 0pc growth, but Tower Hamlets actually saw an 8pc rise from 120 pubs to 130.

Barking and Dagenham was once again revealed to have the smallest number of pubs in any London borough - its 20 public houses a far lower offering than the next worst offerings of 45 pubs in Waltham Forest, Newham and Merton.

According to a City Hall survey, 74 per cent of Londoners think pubs are important to the capital's cultural heritage, with 45 per cent visiting a pub at least once a month.

The main reasons for a visit are to socialise with friends (68pc) and eat (27pc).

Pubs are also an important attraction for tourists, with previous research showing that 54 per cent of international visitors visited one during their stay in the capital.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "London pubs have been a key part of our capital's heritage for generations, helping to unite Londoners and acting as a vital hub in the community.

"Sadly their numbers have been falling for decades, which is why I've been doing all I can to support the trade and turn this tide of closures.

"I'm encouraged by these results, but with pressure from rates, rent and development, it's crucial that the government and local authorities give them their full support too."