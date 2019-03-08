Search

Central line delays: No service between Woodford and Hainault and Liverpool Street

PUBLISHED: 17:53 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 30 May 2019

Central line delays due to trespassers at Leyton. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

Central line trains have been suspended due to trespassers on the track at Leyton.

There is currently no service between Liverpool Street and Woodford and Hainault.

Transport for London (TfL) said services are not expected to resume for sometime and tickets are being accepted on local buses and TfL Rail.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Officers are currently at Leyton Underground station following concerns for the welfare of a person in a precarious position.

"We're working to bring the incident to a safe resolution the station is currently closed."

