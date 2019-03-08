Police confirm no arrests to be made as work to identify man and woman found dead in Ilford continues

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:03 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 30 August 2019

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police officers investigating the discovery of two dead people at an Ilford house have confirmed no arrests will be made and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Enquiries are still ongoing as police continue working to formally identify the man and woman who were declared dead at the scene by emergency services.

A Met Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to a house in The Drive, at 12.57pm on Thursday, August 29, following a report of an injured person.

She added: "Officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance Service attended and found a man and a woman who were both declared deceased.

"A crime scene remains in place.

"No arrests have been made and police are not looking for any further parties involved in this matter."

The London Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were called to "reports of an incident" at a residential address in The Drive at 1.03pm.

A spokeswoman added: "We sent two ambulance crews, three medics in cars, a medic on a motorbike and an incident response officer to the scene.

"Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene."

A Recorder reporter at the scene yesterday watched as forensic investigators arrived at the house and officers began searching a car parked outside the home.

Neighbours also claimed investigating officers had already been asking residents nearby if they had any CCTV footage that might cover the house.

One, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed they had seen a body lying on the ground in the property's garden earlier on Thursday morning.

Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing.

