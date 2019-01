Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

A boy was attacked by three masked and hooded youths on the way to school.

Police were called to reports of a secondary school-aged child being attacked in Lord Avenue, Clayhall on Monday, January 21 at 8.15 am.

A Met Police spokesman said the victim suffered bruising but did not require medical treatment.

“There have been no arrests and inquiries continue,” he added.