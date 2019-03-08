Ilford homeless charity 'humbled' to be recognised with Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

NishkamSWAT serve meals to the homeless community in Ilford every Wednesday. Picture: Navjot Rai Archant

A group of volunteers who serve meals and provide clothing to the homeless community in Ilford each week have been recognised with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

NishkamSWAT serve thousands of meals to the homeless in 19 locations across the UK each week.

Volunteers give out food and clothing in Ilford every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Since its establishment in 2008, it has grown from a small youth project to running comprehensive services including healthcare, signposting and services for the elderly.

The charity, run entirely by volunteers, works with local councils and police in caring and supporting immigrants who have been found sleeping rough.

Representatives from NishkamSWAT attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and the winners were announced on June 2. The award will be given later in the summer.

NishkamSWAT's global operations director and trustee, Randeep, said: "We are so humbled and honoured to receive such prestigious recognition. This is a true reflection on all the hard work by our committed volunteers."

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit local communities.