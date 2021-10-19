News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Nine Redbridge parks retain Green Flag Award status

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:20 PM October 19, 2021   
Nine Redbridge parks received the Green Flag Award this year

Nine Redbridge parks received the Green Flag Award this year - Credit: Vision RCL

Nine Redbridge parks have retained their Green Flag Award. 

Ever year the award scheme, which is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises well-managed green spaces. 

This year – the scheme’s 25th – 2,127 parks across the country were recognised, including nine in Redbridge. 

The green spaces recognised in the borough are Valentines Park, Hainault Forest, Claybury Park, Clayhall Park, Elmhurst Gardens, Goodmayes Park, Ilford War Memorial, Seven Kings Park and South Park. 

Redbridge’s green spaces are managed by the council’s cultural contractor Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL). 

You may also want to watch:

Martin Solder, chair of trustees for Vision, said he was “delighted” and praised the staff “who work tirelessly to ensure that they are well maintained for our customers to enjoy on a daily basis”.  

All nine parks have been entered into the People’s Choice award, where the public voted for their favourite park in the UK. 

Valentines Park has made the top 10 six times since 2012. 

