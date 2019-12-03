Search

Nick Ferrari helps raise more than £33,000 for Redbridge Jewish Care services

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 December 2019

Jewish Care's Local Angels Committee chair Gayle Klein, trustee Nick Ferrari, committee member Karen Leibovitch and Sonia Lerner who spoke at the event which raised over £33,000. Picture: David Solomon

Jewish Care's Local Angels Committee chair Gayle Klein, trustee Nick Ferrari, committee member Karen Leibovitch and Sonia Lerner who spoke at the event which raised over £33,000. Picture: David Solomon

Journalist and radio and television presenter Nick Ferrari joined hundreds of guests to help raise more than £33,000 for Jewish Care's services in Redbridge.

Jewish Care trustee Nick Ferrari and committee member Karen Leibovitch. Picture: David SolomonJewish Care trustee Nick Ferrari and committee member Karen Leibovitch. Picture: David Solomon

Mr Ferrari was interviewed at the charity's 11th annual lunch organised by the Local Angels Committee which has raised more than £300,000 over the past decade.

Around 200 guests attended the event on Wednesday November 20, including Sonia Lerner from Woodford Green, who spoke about Jewish Care's help in caring for her mum, Lottie Lewis, when she was diagnosed with vascular dementia in her late 70s.

Local Angels joined by Nick Ferrari to raise funds for Jewish Care. Picture: David SolomonLocal Angels joined by Nick Ferrari to raise funds for Jewish Care. Picture: David Solomon

Sonia said: "Mum became more isolated as her dementia progressed, so we approached Jewish Care who sent a social worker to assess her.

"They recommended for her carers to visit each day to encourage her to get up, to prepare her meals for her and make sure she took her medication."

They suggested Lottie visit The Dennis Centre for people living with dementia in Redbridge to enjoy a hot meal, activities and the social interaction she needed.

Sonia said: "Jewish Care were with us every step of the way and it was very important to her to be in a home where the food was kosher and where she could celebrate all the Jewish festivals.

"Mum spent her final four years there and we always felt comforted that she was in a safe and caring environment."

Following Sonia's speech, Mr Ferarri was interviewed by Local Angels Committee member, Karen Leibovitch, from Chigwell, and he answered questions from the audience about entertainment, politics, being a father and about his popular show on LBC which has 1.5million listeners.

Funds raised at the lunch have helped to finance the weekly Memory Way Café and care buses to take people to The Dennis Centre and to Jewish Care's Redbridge Community Centre as well as funding activities and teas for Holocaust survivors.

Jewish Care is the largest health and social care organisation serving the Jewish community in London and the South East and they run over 70 centres and services, working with 10,000 people every week.

For information on Jewish Care's services visit https://www.jewishcare.org/.

Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

Connaught Road where an acid attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

'Tears of joy' as Ilford night shelter guests get mattresses and private pods

Guests at the Redbridge Cold Weather Centre at Ilford Salvation Army now have private pods and proper mattresses. Picture: Ilford Salvation Army

Ilford Hill to become bus-only as part of major transformation project

Ilford Hill is going to be closed to cars as part of major transformation of the junction. Picture: Google

Wanstead gang member guilty over murder of innocent man shot dead by mistake

Hamza Ul-Haq, from Wanstead. Picture: Met Police

Firefighters determine cause of Gants Hill fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Nick Ferrari helps raise more than £33,000 for Redbridge Jewish Care services

Redbridge boss Wetherall 'happy' with recent fortunes after West Essex win

Chorley boss says they were not at their best in Daggers win

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

