Nick Ferrari helps raise more than £33,000 for Redbridge Jewish Care services

Jewish Care's Local Angels Committee chair Gayle Klein, trustee Nick Ferrari, committee member Karen Leibovitch and Sonia Lerner who spoke at the event which raised over £33,000.

Journalist and radio and television presenter Nick Ferrari joined hundreds of guests to help raise more than £33,000 for Jewish Care's services in Redbridge.

Jewish Care trustee Nick Ferrari and committee member Karen Leibovitch.

Mr Ferrari was interviewed at the charity's 11th annual lunch organised by the Local Angels Committee which has raised more than £300,000 over the past decade.

Around 200 guests attended the event on Wednesday November 20, including Sonia Lerner from Woodford Green, who spoke about Jewish Care's help in caring for her mum, Lottie Lewis, when she was diagnosed with vascular dementia in her late 70s.

Local Angels joined by Nick Ferrari to raise funds for Jewish Care.

Sonia said: "Mum became more isolated as her dementia progressed, so we approached Jewish Care who sent a social worker to assess her.

"They recommended for her carers to visit each day to encourage her to get up, to prepare her meals for her and make sure she took her medication."

They suggested Lottie visit The Dennis Centre for people living with dementia in Redbridge to enjoy a hot meal, activities and the social interaction she needed.

Sonia said: "Jewish Care were with us every step of the way and it was very important to her to be in a home where the food was kosher and where she could celebrate all the Jewish festivals.

"Mum spent her final four years there and we always felt comforted that she was in a safe and caring environment."

Following Sonia's speech, Mr Ferarri was interviewed by Local Angels Committee member, Karen Leibovitch, from Chigwell, and he answered questions from the audience about entertainment, politics, being a father and about his popular show on LBC which has 1.5million listeners.

Funds raised at the lunch have helped to finance the weekly Memory Way Café and care buses to take people to The Dennis Centre and to Jewish Care's Redbridge Community Centre as well as funding activities and teas for Holocaust survivors.

Jewish Care is the largest health and social care organisation serving the Jewish community in London and the South East and they run over 70 centres and services, working with 10,000 people every week.

For information on Jewish Care's services visit https://www.jewishcare.org/.