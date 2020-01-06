Goodmayes couple welcome Romford hospital's first baby of the decade

First time parents Karishma and Harwinder Singh welcomed son Anshvir at just 43 minutes after midnight on New Year's Day. Picture: BHRUT Archant

A Goodmayes couple welcomed their son just 43 minutes after midnight on New Year's Day, making him the first baby of the decade born at Queen's Hospital in Romford.

First time parents Karishma and Harwinder Singh welcomed their son Anshvir at the hospital, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, two days after Karishma was induced on her due date.

Anshvir was due to be born on his dad's 31st birthday, December 30, instead making his entrance by c-section two days later.

Karishma, 26, said: "It was really special to have him on New Year's Day, and that he was the first baby of the decade born at Queen's Hospital.

"He's our first baby and it was the best feeling in the world."

The family, of Pedley Road, took their new son home on Friday, January 3.

New Year's Day was a busy day for births at the hospital, with 23 babies coming into the world, topping the 17 who were born the week before on Christmas Day.

Peri Sinclair, from Hainault, welcomed her baby girl on New Year's Day at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Her due date was Boxing Day, December 26, and she was induced twice before her baby girl, named Alba, made her appearance by c-section after a tiring two weeks in hospital.