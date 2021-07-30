News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Inquest: Newham driver died of 'misadventure' after Redbridge police chase

person

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:00 PM July 30, 2021   
Barking Town Hall

The inquest took place at Barking Town Hall - Credit: Archant

An inquest jury has ruled that a young Newham father died by "misadventure" when police chased him through Redbridge against the flow of traffic.

Kayne Gardner, 30, died on the North Circular Road near Waterworks roundabout on October 21, 2018, after colliding in a stolen car head-on with a lorry, the driver of which was uninjured.

At the start of his inquest at Barking Town Hall on July 19, Kayne's grieving partner Bonnie Exley told the jury he made “bad choices with his friends” because he “craved acceptance” but had recently decided to change.

Summarising the evidence on the final day of the inquest on July 23, coroner Ian Wade QC repeatedly emphasised that he felt it was Kayne’s choices that led to his tragic death.

He told the jury Kayne chose not to stop for the blue lights on two good tyres and two burst tyres and over three times the drink-drive limit.

You may also want to watch:

“You should ask yourself: 'Who was creating the danger?' The evidence appears to be that Kayne chose the most dangerous course through this episode," he said.

The family’s legal representation argued Kayne only made his dangerous choices because he was chased by police and would have left the wrong side of the carriageway if officers stopped.

Most Read

  1. 1 More than £5m worth of stolen vehicles recovered in first Redbridge Action Week
  2. 2 Cost of damage runs into thousands as Clayhall street clears up after floods
  3. 3 Ricardo Fuller death: Third man charged with murder
  1. 4 Redbridge clean-up underway after flash floods close A&E and damage homes
  2. 5 TV's Ben Shephard opens island themed playground at children’s hospice
  3. 6 Litter in Redbridge parks quadruples in one year, council reveals
  4. 7 Olympian-trained South Woodford sprinter, 8, breaks record in Manchester
  5. 8 Barkingside man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
  6. 9 Barts Trust ends major incident but situation 'critical' at Whipps Cross
  7. 10 Engineering student wins place at Princeton University

However, the jury heard arguments from multiple police witnesses that the officer pursuing Kayne was duty-bound to do so because of the risk his driving posed to others on the road.

Speaking after the jury had left the court, coroner Wade added that he had not heard evidence of any police behaviour that “caused or contributed to this very tragic death”.

Newham News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gants Hill Roundabout flooding

Flooding | Video

Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Missing People

Update: Missing girl, 12, found 'safe and well'

Daniel Gayne

person
What the 1,280-home development in Goodmayes could look like.

Planning and Development

Developments approved in Redbridge so far in 2021

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Representatives from charity Sue's House open the B&M store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park.

Retail

Ilford charity opens B&M store in Newbury Park

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon