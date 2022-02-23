Twins, 9, get award nod after donating charity cash from clothing sales

Two twin boys from Newbury Park have been nominated for an award after raising money for charity from the proceeds of their own clothing business.

Deivan and Rylan Virdee, nine, founded Rocketsonic after the idea blossomed from a homeschooling project with dad Tandy during lockdown in 2020.

The boys, who go to St Aidan's Catholic Primary Academy, have raised £180 for Unicef after choosing to donate 10 per cent from their sales to the charity.

They have been nominated for the Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Young Citizen Awards, which bid to recognise the outstanding achievements of young people in the borough aged 25 and under.

On the importance of donating to charity, Rylan said: "Some people don't have what we have."

The boys have also designed a training kit for their football team Kit Out London, based in Noak Hill, Romford, and Rocketsonic will be sponsoring the club.

Rylan said: "I want to help our local clubs so we can help them design stuff because we know how to do it."

Rocketsonic's target market is boys aged between six and 18 and Deivan said it was fun coming up with designs.

Rylan added: "We want to make our brand different so we have fun trying to make something no-one has ever seen before."

Tandy, a digital marketing professional, said he helps and supports the boys and expected them to take over more when they reach secondary school.

On the charity donations, he added: "It's great coming up with a clothing brand and developing it.

"Our thinking is showing the boys the value of coming up with ideas but also giving back to a charity."

He said they are working on launching new products and working with influencers.

The overall winner of the award will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate someone, contact michael.cox@archant.co.uk at the Recorder or visit https://www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nomination and contact details.