Newbury Park supermarket security staff step in to help man in crisis
Two supermarket security guards in Newbury Park worked together to help a man in the grips of a mental health crisis.
Abdullah Jorf and Jahangir Khan said they were notified by the store cleaner of an incident unfolding in the car park of Sainsbury's on June 16 at 9.30am.
Both security guards were quick to the scene and Barkingside's Abdullah, 46, told this paper: “None of us were prepared for what we faced.
“We could not let our emotions overcome us as we still had a duty of care.”
Jahangir, who is 29 and lives in Newbury Park, attended to the man while Abdullah phoned paramedics and ensured families and cars were redirected away from the scene.
He said he stayed with the man: “By the end of the incident I was shaken up by the whole ordeal. But I couldn’t let the emotions get the better of me.”
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:33am on June 16 to reports of an incident on King George Avenue, Ilford.
"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. Our medics treated a man and took him to hospital."
When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.