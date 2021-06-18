News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Newbury Park supermarket security staff step in to help man in crisis

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:58 PM June 18, 2021   
Abdullah Jorf and Jahangir Khan

Abdullah Jorf and Jahangir Khan said that they had to put their emotions aside to help a man who was having a mental health crisis. - Credit: Abdullah Jorf

Two supermarket security guards in Newbury Park worked together to help a man in the grips of a mental health crisis.

Abdullah Jorf and Jahangir Khan said they were notified by the store cleaner of an incident unfolding in the car park of Sainsbury's on June 16 at 9.30am.  

Both security guards were quick to the scene and Barkingside's Abdullah, 46, told this paper: “None of us were prepared for what we faced.  

“We could not let our emotions overcome us as we still had a duty of care.”  

Jahangir, who is 29 and lives in Newbury Park, attended to the man while Abdullah phoned paramedics and ensured families and cars were redirected away from the scene.  

You may also want to watch:

He said he stayed with the man: “By the end of the incident I was shaken up by the whole ordeal. But I couldn’t let the emotions get the better of me.” 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9:33am on June 16 to reports of an incident on King George Avenue, Ilford. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrests in Ilford and East Ham as police target suspected county lines gang
  2. 2 Doctor struck off after working underqualified for locum shifts
  3. 3 Man found stabbed in Chadwell Heath
  1. 4 Average Redbridge house price nearly £30k higher than last year
  2. 5 Businesses find cannabis growing in their flower pots
  3. 6 Two arrests after alleged assault on teen in Newbury Park
  4. 7 Fire at Ilford Lane shop was accidental, brigade says
  5. 8 Strike over Covid working dispute begins at Oaks Park High School
  6. 9 School Streets scheme to expand in September
  7. 10 Newbury Park supermarket security staff step in to help man in crisis

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. Our medics treated a man and took him to hospital." 

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.  


Ilford News
Newbury Park News
Barkingside News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr Najib Seedat, a partner at Ilford Medical Centre, sitting at a desk in front of a computer

Data

Ilford GP criticises NHS patient data sharing plans

Daniel Gayne

person
Idris Patel wearing a suit, holding a phone, in front of a green background

Charity News

Ilford charity boss named in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Daniel Gayne

person
Ilford Mercato Metropolitano opening in November

Business

Ilford's Mercato Metropolitano to open in November

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Ilford man jailed for gun and drug offences

Gun crime

Man jailed after gun and cocaine worth £1m found at Ilford home

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus