Newbury Park B&Q changes parking policy following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval Archant

Newbury Park's B&Q has agreed to change its car parking policy after the Recorder reported that parking wardens were "preying on pensioners" by waiting to catch drivers out if they left the site to visit other shops.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlier this month, the Recorder reported that residents had been given £100 fines for parking at B&Q car park in Horns Road if they visited other nearby shops and businesses.

Following the reports, MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote to the store manager, outlining his concerns about the parking charges and arguing that customers who use the three-hour parking spaces at B&Q should be able to visit other shops.

This, he argued, would also help reduce emissions and congestion and encourage customers to visit a range of shops to help businesses.

Residents had told Mr Streeting that they were charged "excessive fines" after shopping at B&Q and then visiting other shops.

You may also want to watch:

Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and then issues them with a parking ticket.

B&Q has now replied to Mr Streeting to say that it has asked its car park managers (JLL) to "stop issuing parking charges to drivers who were seen to be parking and then leaving the site. We understand from JLL that they have made this change".

B&Q's letter goes on to say that "B&Q's view is that our customers are welcome to park for up to three hours and, within this time, to visit nearby shops and businesses".

Mr Streeting said: "I am pleased that B&Q have now changed their car parking policy to stop persecuting shoppers and to help local businesses in Newbury Park.

"At a time of real pressure for the retail industry, where we are seeing many of our local shops closing their shutters for good, I am glad that B&Q are making this change to allow customers to visit other shops.

"Not only will this help local businesses in Newbury Park, but it will also reduce emissions and congestion by reducing the need to drive a short distance to the car park across the road."