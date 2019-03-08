Search

Advanced search

Newbury Park B&Q changes parking policy following pressure from Recorder and Ilford North MP

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 August 2019

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Archant

Newbury Park's B&Q has agreed to change its car parking policy after the Recorder reported that parking wardens were "preying on pensioners" by waiting to catch drivers out if they left the site to visit other shops.

Earlier this month, the Recorder reported that residents had been given £100 fines for parking at B&Q car park in Horns Road if they visited other nearby shops and businesses.

Following the reports, MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote to the store manager, outlining his concerns about the parking charges and arguing that customers who use the three-hour parking spaces at B&Q should be able to visit other shops.

This, he argued, would also help reduce emissions and congestion and encourage customers to visit a range of shops to help businesses.

Residents had told Mr Streeting that they were charged "excessive fines" after shopping at B&Q and then visiting other shops.

You may also want to watch:

Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and then issues them with a parking ticket.

B&Q has now replied to Mr Streeting to say that it has asked its car park managers (JLL) to "stop issuing parking charges to drivers who were seen to be parking and then leaving the site. We understand from JLL that they have made this change".

B&Q's letter goes on to say that "B&Q's view is that our customers are welcome to park for up to three hours and, within this time, to visit nearby shops and businesses".

Mr Streeting said: "I am pleased that B&Q have now changed their car parking policy to stop persecuting shoppers and to help local businesses in Newbury Park.

"At a time of real pressure for the retail industry, where we are seeing many of our local shops closing their shutters for good, I am glad that B&Q are making this change to allow customers to visit other shops.

"Not only will this help local businesses in Newbury Park, but it will also reduce emissions and congestion by reducing the need to drive a short distance to the car park across the road."

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Redbridge Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury running to be named party’s next Ilford South candidate

Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury, pictured here with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is running to be named Labour's next Ilford South candidate. Picture: @TareqChowdhury

Redbridge sees London’s biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grant spending and applications

Redbridge Town Hall

Most Read

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Man, 21, stabbed at nightclub in Gants Hill

Faces Nightclub in Gants Hill. Picture: Ken Mears

Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Redbridge Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury running to be named party’s next Ilford South candidate

Labour activist Tareq Chowdhury, pictured here with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, is running to be named Labour's next Ilford South candidate. Picture: @TareqChowdhury

Redbridge sees London’s biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grant spending and applications

Redbridge Town Hall

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

T20: Essex Eagles set for Surrey showdown

Cameron Delport in batting action for Essex Eagles against Surrey in the Vitality Blast T20 (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

West Ham Ratings: How did the players do against Newport County?

Newport County's Padraig Amond (right) and West Ham United's Carlos Sanchez battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Boxing: Yarde ‘will be world champion’ claims Kovalev

Daggers boss Taylor wants to stop conceding sloppy goals

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists