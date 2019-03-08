Newbury Park residents frustrated after 18 month wait for parking permits

Adrian Jordan and Denise Gravestock are wanting parking retrictions introduced foor Northdown Gardens to combat excessive parking in the street. Archant

Newbury Park residents have been left frustrated after their requests for parking permits have been “ignored” for more than a year.

Denise Gravestock, 46, of Northdown Gardens, said it is difficult to find a place to park due to commuters taking advantage of her road’s close proximity to the station.

Along with other neighbours, she has repeatedly contacted Redbridge Council to ask for permit parking but said the local authority keeps changing its tune.

“This has been going on since last year, we are sick of being ignored,” she said.

“First, they said it was going to happen in January, then in February and then in March.

“We just want a firm date that is stuck to - it has been a nightmare when people park here for the station and from the neighbouring roads.

“I will believe it when I see it. “

Darren Selby said the road is a “dumping ground for cars” and while he is fully aware that he does not own the tarmac outside his house, the people who park aren’t always respectful and can block residents’ driveways.

“All over different parts of the borough parking restrictions are mandatory and the people don’t want it, but here we want it and they won’t put it in – it’s crazy,” he said.

“Everybody wants it here. It is madness.

“To add insult to injury we are earmarked for road resurfacing but they can’t start work because people park down our road all day.

“If the council had implemented the parking restriction when they first said it wouldn’t have been a problem, but their delay has had a knock-on effect.”

A Redbridge Council spokesman said it apologises for the delay.

“Parking controls and permits play a huge part in keeping roads safe and clear, as well as prioritising parking for local people,” he said.

“We apologise for the delay and can confirm that permit parking will be in place at Northdown Gardens in April.

“Residents will soon receive a letter about how they can log onto the website and apply for their permits.”