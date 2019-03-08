Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newbury Park residents frustrated after 18 month wait for parking permits

PUBLISHED: 13:29 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 18 March 2019

Adrian Jordan and Denise Gravestock are wanting parking retrictions introduced foor Northdown Gardens to combat excessive parking in the street.

Adrian Jordan and Denise Gravestock are wanting parking retrictions introduced foor Northdown Gardens to combat excessive parking in the street.

Archant

Newbury Park residents have been left frustrated after their requests for parking permits have been “ignored” for more than a year.

Denise Gravestock, 46, of Northdown Gardens, said it is difficult to find a place to park due to commuters taking advantage of her road’s close proximity to the station.

Along with other neighbours, she has repeatedly contacted Redbridge Council to ask for permit parking but said the local authority keeps changing its tune.

“This has been going on since last year, we are sick of being ignored,” she said.

“First, they said it was going to happen in January, then in February and then in March.

“We just want a firm date that is stuck to - it has been a nightmare when people park here for the station and from the neighbouring roads.

“I will believe it when I see it. “

Darren Selby said the road is a “dumping ground for cars” and while he is fully aware that he does not own the tarmac outside his house, the people who park aren’t always respectful and can block residents’ driveways.

“All over different parts of the borough parking restrictions are mandatory and the people don’t want it, but here we want it and they won’t put it in – it’s crazy,” he said.

“Everybody wants it here. It is madness.

“To add insult to injury we are earmarked for road resurfacing but they can’t start work because people park down our road all day.

“If the council had implemented the parking restriction when they first said it wouldn’t have been a problem, but their delay has had a knock-on effect.”

A Redbridge Council spokesman said it apologises for the delay.

“Parking controls and permits play a huge part in keeping roads safe and clear, as well as prioritising parking for local people,” he said.

“We apologise for the delay and can confirm that permit parking will be in place at Northdown Gardens in April.

“Residents will soon receive a letter about how they can log onto the website and apply for their permits.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Barkingside pub, The Chequers, has officially reopened

The shutters have come off the pub. Photo: Ken Mears

Global Recycling Day: Does your east London borough meet the city’s and EU targets for recycling rates?

The Global Recycling Foundation has announced that Global Recycling Day on March 18 will feature a recycling into the future theme. Photo: PA

Recorder letters: Hainault parks, NHS beds, larger mosque, markets, road humps, KGH and flight paths

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 30 families in Brocket Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Redbridge mosques warned to be alert after New Zealand terror attack

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Barkingside pub, The Chequers, has officially reopened

The shutters have come off the pub. Photo: Ken Mears

Global Recycling Day: Does your east London borough meet the city’s and EU targets for recycling rates?

The Global Recycling Foundation has announced that Global Recycling Day on March 18 will feature a recycling into the future theme. Photo: PA

Recorder letters: Hainault parks, NHS beds, larger mosque, markets, road humps, KGH and flight paths

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 30 families in Brocket Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Redbridge mosques warned to be alert after New Zealand terror attack

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham supersubs grab victory from the jaws of defeat

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

I never doubted Bonne, says O’s head coach

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Newbury Park residents frustrated after 18 month wait for parking permits

Adrian Jordan and Denise Gravestock are wanting parking retrictions introduced foor Northdown Gardens to combat excessive parking in the street.

Mayor’s Community Awards winners – the people who make Redbridge great

Tilly and Jenny Hopps, winners of the contribution in support of young people award. Photo: Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists