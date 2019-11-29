Search

Newbury Park crossbow killer jailed for life over 'evil' murder of pregnant ex-wife

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 November 2019

Sana Muhammad. Picture: Met Police

Sana Muhammad. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A crossbow killer has been jailed for 33 years for shooting his heavily pregnant ex-wife in her Newbury Park home in a "brutal and evil" revenge attack.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo. Picture: Met PoliceRamanodge Unmathallegadoo. Picture: Met Police

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, burst into the Applegarth Drive home of Sana Muhammad, who was eight months pregnant, and fired an arrow into her stomach as she fled upstairs.

Mrs Muhammad, 35, formerly known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, suffered catastrophic internal injuries and died.

Her unborn son - her sixth child - was delivered by Caesarean section and miraculously survived.

A jury rejected the defendant's claim it was an accident and found him guilty of murder after four hours of deliberations last week.

Today, Friday, November 29, judge Mark Lucraft QC sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 33 years.

He described the killing of Mrs Muhammad as a "brutal and evil attack", saying if it was not for the presence of her children he would have shot her new husband Imtiaz too.

He told the defendant: "You have carefully planned this attack. You had two loaded crossbows and I'm entirely satisfied you intended an attack on Sana and then on Imtiaz.

"One can only assume that you were jealous of their life together and the fact that they had formed a loving bond between themselves and with your children. The judge said the crossbows and bolts the defendant acquired do not require a licence and can be bought online."

He said: "As is shown by events that followed, they can be used to devastating effect to kill.

"Many I am sure will find the ease with which some items are available deeply concerning - it is for others to consider whether these items should be controlled and require a licence for ownership."

