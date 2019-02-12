Newbury Park crossbow death: Man denies murder of pregnant ex-wife

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik Archant

The ex-husband of a pregnant mother, who was shot dead with a crossbow in her Newbury Park home, has denied her murder.

More than 200 people gathered at a funeral service at the Gardens of Peace Cemetery, in Hainault, to pay their respects to Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad. More than 200 people gathered at a funeral service at the Gardens of Peace Cemetery, in Hainault, to pay their respects to Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of mother-of-five Sana Muhammad and attempted child destruction.

The 35-year-old, formerly known as Devi Unmathallegadoo before her remarriage, was eight months pregnant when she was attacked at her home in Applegarth Drive on November 12 last year.

After she was fatally injured, paramedics managed to deliver her son Ibrahim in hospital.

The defendant, previously of Applegarth Drive, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC.

He spoke only to confirm his identity and enter not-guilty pleas via video-link from Pentonville prison.

His trial is due to start at the Old Bailey on April 8 and last for up to two weeks.